EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,013,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,264,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 151.86% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its stake in EHang by 6.9% during the first quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,173,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,840,000 after buying an additional 270,677 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of EHang by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in EHang in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in EHang by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

