BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.96.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
