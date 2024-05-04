BlackRock Science and Technology Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.