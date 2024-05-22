Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $873.55 and last traded at $874.11. Approximately 2,452,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,092,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $887.89.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $907.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.59. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 67.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

