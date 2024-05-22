Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ETO opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

