Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.86 and last traded at $110.86. Approximately 343,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,077,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.