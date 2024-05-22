Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Down 3.8%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 3,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,188,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

