Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $57.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $136.57 or 0.00196475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,509.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.52 or 0.00718628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00123962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00095629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,439,946 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

