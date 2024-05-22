Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$229.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Photronics has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on PLAB

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.