Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.70%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

