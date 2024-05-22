Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.