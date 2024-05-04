Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -852.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.85. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 163 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.64).

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.