Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $242,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Shares of LLY traded down $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.56. The company has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

