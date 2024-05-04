Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 5,300 ($66.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.32) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,746 ($59.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,858.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,775.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,700.49. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,920 ($86.92).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.78) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 8,861.79%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,027.26). Insiders purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,116 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

