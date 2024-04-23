Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

