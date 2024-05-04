Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 81,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,171. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $612.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

