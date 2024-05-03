Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Astronics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 183,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

