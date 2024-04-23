Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys 669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Flower City Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. 1,869,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,236. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

