John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.450 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.11. 49,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,141. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBT

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.