CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 5,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,708. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.