Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.