Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.21 and last traded at $75.27. 1,643,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,590,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

