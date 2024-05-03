John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 36,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

