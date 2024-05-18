CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CalciMedica in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CALC stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.77.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the third quarter worth about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

