Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AKYA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

AKYA stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.