GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$41.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$40.50 to C$41.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.92.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$34.39 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.39 and a 1-year high of C$49.00. The company has a market cap of C$505.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.52.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

