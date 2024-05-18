Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AZN opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

