Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 271,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.38.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
