Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $110,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $32.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $281.33. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

