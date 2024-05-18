Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $20.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

META opened at $471.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.79. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $241.19 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

