Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amphenol by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Amphenol by 6,323.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 962,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

