Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$4,150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$3,694.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,580.57 and a 52-week high of C$3,856.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3,687.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,509.41.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 112.7715437 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $1.378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.