Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$633.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

