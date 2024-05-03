NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $265.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
