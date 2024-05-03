Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $1,590.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock traded up $93.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,223.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,779. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.54 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,385.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $829.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,452 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,864,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MicroStrategy by 376.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $12,367,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

