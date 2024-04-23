QCM Cayman Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer comprises 11.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $44.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $761.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

