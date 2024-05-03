Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,604. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

