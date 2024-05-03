Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. 456,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,474. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.