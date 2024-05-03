Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Cactus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 179,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,499. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. Cactus has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

