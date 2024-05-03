Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. 168,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. Aflac has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Aflac by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.