Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 466,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.34.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

