Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,912. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.
Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scotts Miracle-Gro
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.