Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,912. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 over the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

