Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6 million-$17.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.9 million. Iradimed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $565.52 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.86. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Further Reading

