Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 420,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 637,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

