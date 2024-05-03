Joanne M. Donovan Sells 3,682 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares in the company, valued at $376,252.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 545,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,988. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 651,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 178,313 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,586,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
