Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.55

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 1329407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,327,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after acquiring an additional 149,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

