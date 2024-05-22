Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 104 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,058.17.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $55.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,765.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,110. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,029.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,827.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

