Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $403.40 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00003974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $403.40 million and $43.00 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.74028667 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $37,459,314.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.