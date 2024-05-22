Alpha Family Trust Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,774,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. 4,821,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,799. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

