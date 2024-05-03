Gp Investments, Ltd. Buys 20,059 Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 20,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,569.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,848,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,615.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 1,427 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,281.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $171,242.44.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 28,258 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,079.84.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,550.00.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of IZEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,851. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

