Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Moderna by 71.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Up 13.7 %

MRNA traded up $19.64 on Wednesday, reaching $163.33. 12,612,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,519. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $164.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

